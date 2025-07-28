Rush University cooling system restored after failure halts surgeries, diverts ambulances

The Brief A cooling system failure Monday morning at a hospital tower building disrupted air conditioning and critical equipment. The emergency department was on full bypass for ambulances for a time, and many surgeries were canceled for the day. By around 3 p.m., the cooling system had been fixed, and the hospital was no longer on bypass.



A cooling system outage at a hospital tower building Monday morning led to ambulance diversions and canceled surgeries as crews worked to restore comfortable conditions.

By around 3 p.m., the cooling system had been fixed and the hospital's emergency room was no longer on bypass except for stroke and heart attack patients.

What we know:

According to Rush University Medical Center, a chilled water line serving the tower building temporarily failed, knocking out cooling for the building’s HVAC system and critical equipment.

While repairs have been completed, officials say it will take until later this afternoon before the system fully recharges and temperatures stabilize.

As a precaution, the hospital’s emergency department is on full bypass for ambulances, and many operating room cases scheduled for the day have been canceled.

Officials warned that conditions in the building may remain uncomfortable until cooling is fully restored but said steps are being taken to protect patients and staff from rising indoor temperatures.