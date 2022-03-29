Russia-Ukraine war: Supplies donated in suburban Chicago heading to Poland

Supplies donated in the Chicago suburbs are heading overseas to help Ukrainian refugees.

More than two-dozen duffel bags filled with donations were loaded onto a plane at Aurora Municipal Airport on Tuesday.

Next stop is New York, where all the supplies get transferred to plane bound for Poland to help people fleeing Ukraine.

Revv Aviation donated the aircraft. This effort reminded its chairman of being a child in post World War II Germany.

"He remembers when he was a young child receiving care packages from the United States. And what a memory that created for him," said Revv Aviation CEO Guy Lieser. "When I shared this opportunity with him, he was immediately like, absolutely have to do this. He was very, very moved by that and, and very we're very grateful to be a part of it."

Donations included first-aid kits, personal items, and even toys and stuffed animals for kids.