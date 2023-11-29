RV catches fire at Grundy County gas station leaving 2 dead
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. - Two people were killed after an RV caught fire at a Love's Travel Center in Grundy County Wednesday morning.
Morris firefighters responded to the Love's located at 8909 North Brisbin Road at 3 a.m. and found a fully engulfed RV.
When the blaze was put out, firefighters found two unidentified victims inside. Both victims were pronounced dead on scene at 3:46 a.m.
An autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning.
The Grundy County Coroner and the State Fire Marshal are investigating.