Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately

The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately.

The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave closed Friday.

According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated.

Baby Boxes are still available to serve mothers in crisis at the following locations in northwest Indiana:

Portage Fire Station #2- 6275 Old Porter Rd, Portage, IN 46368

St. Catherine Hospital-South Entrance, 4321 Fir St, East Chicago, IN 46312

Schererville Fire Station #2- 280 Plum Creek Dr, Schererville, IN 46375

Merrillville Fire Station #71- 18 W 73rd Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410

Gary Fire Station #5- 4959 Pennsylvania St, Gary, IN 46409

Hobart Fire Station #2- 2301-2411 W Old Ridge Rd, Gary, IN 46408

Lake Station Fire #1- 1876 Fairview Ave, Lake Station, IN 46405

"The intention of the Safe Haven Baby Box is to permit the legal anonymous surrender of an infant that the mother in crisis is unable to raise," Founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Monica Kelsey said in a press release Friday.

Since 2017, 22 infants have been placed in a Baby Box.

Nationwide, Kelsey says 125 surrenders have resulted from calling the National Safe Baby Box hotline.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico and North Carolina.