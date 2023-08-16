Safe Haven law advocates host fundraising yoga series

Two Chicago area nonprofits are hosting a fundraiser for the newborn Safe Haven law Wednesday evening.

Giving Hearts Yoga and Save Abandoned Babies Foundation say the law offers a protected, legal alternative to unsafe infant abandonment which has resulted in almost 900 infant deaths to date.

According to the city of Chicago's website, newborns 1-month-old or younger can be handed to a staff member at fire stations, police stations, hospitals, or other emergency facilities with no questions asked.

If the infant is unharmed, no one will try to find the birth parents and there will be no legal consequences.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Teacher and former professional dancer, Tsha Marie Jacobson, is hosting a donation-based yoga class. All proceeds from the event will go directly to SABF.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at Vibez Fit in River North.

Farmer's Fridge is donating healthy meals for the class and the first 20 participants in the door will get to experience the healing vibrations from Power Plates before the class begins.