Sailors walk shelter dogs as PAWS Chicago joins Navy Week festivities

Navy Week returns to Chicago for the first time since 2012, and PAWS Chicago is helping kick off the festivities.

Sailors from across the country will be volunteering and sharing their experiences serving at sea.

Three sailors recently volunteered at PAWS Chicago, walking shelter dogs to and from Lake Michigan.

On Thursday, some sailors plan to volunteer at the PAWS Chicago Medical Center.

The week will culminate with Chicago's Air and Water Show, featuring the Blue Angels as the headliners.

The show will take place on Saturday and Sunday, but you can start seeing the planes flying over the lakefront on Friday for rehearsal.