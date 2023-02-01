Charges announced after St. John cop allegedly fired shots at off-duty Hammond police officer

St. John Indiana police provided an update Wednesday on a shooting that involved an on-duty officer last November.

The officer fired at an off-duty Hammond police officer. Now, the Saint John officer is set to be charged.

Officer Phillip Fabian, 33, will be charged with felony criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor.

The shooting happened on Nov. 29 when Fabian allegedly fired several shots at a moving vehicle.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

When the incident occurred, the department released details saying their officer was "checking on an abandoned, unoccupied suspicious vehicle" when he was standing in the shoulder of the lane and a car nearly hit him.

The driver and only person in the car was an off-duty Hammond Indiana cop.

There is dashcam and bodycam video, but it hasn't been released because it's part of the ongoing investigation.