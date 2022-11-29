St. John police officer shoots at car driving toward him; 1 in custody

A St. John police officer opened fire on a driver as they drove their vehicle toward him Tuesday morning in northwest Indiana.

The police officer was checking out an abandoned suspicious vehicle around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of 93rd and Cline avenues, according to police.

He was standing in the shoulder of the road with a flashlight in hand when he saw a vehicle traveling toward him that nearly struck him, police said.

The officer, "fearing for his life," shot several times at the vehicle which continued to drive away from the scene, according to St. John police.

The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle and placed the driver into custody, officials said.

No one was injured in the shooting and the officer was transported to a nearby hospital to be checked as a precaution, police said.

The police officer was placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

No further information was immediately available.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.