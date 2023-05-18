Saint Regis Hotels opens first Midwest location in downtown Chicago

Saint Regis Hotels is celebrating the official opening of its new hotel in downtown Chicago.

The hotel located on Wacker is the first Saint Regis location in the Midwest, testing the local market's demand for ultra-high-end lodging.

Affiliated with Marriott International, the Chicago hotel currently posts room rates of close to $1,000 per night, higher than other five-star properties in the city.

According to data from travel research firm STR, Chicago hotels have seen a strong comeback since the initial COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.