Saint Sabina delivers dinners, toys to 12 shelters on Christmas

Saint Sabina Church delivered dinners, desserts and toys to a dozen shelters this Christmas.

Members of the church gathered around 11 a.m. Monday and delivered the items to over 1,300 people at 12 shelters — including two veteran's homes.

"In everyone’s effort to help the migrants, it is vitally important to not forget those in need who are and have been residents of this city. So, we are trying to spread some Christmas cheer to some who may feel forgotten. And we are grateful for our partners in this effort and their desire to help the underserved. This is the meaning of Christmas," said Rev. Michael Pfleger.

In addition to the meals and toys, members also distributed $100 gift cards to women staying in the shelters.

The gift cards were provided by The Hobson Lucas Foundation.