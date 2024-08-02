Saint Sabina hosts march for peace on Chicago's South Side

As the weekend begins, several groups across Chicago are actively promoting peace, with events aimed at fostering community engagement and reducing violence.

Mayor Brandon Johnson attended a block party on Friday afternoon, and at night, a march on the South Side was held to advocate for peace in the city.

One of the key community efforts is the weekly march organized by St. Sabina Church, where participants walk through the neighborhood every Friday night during the summer. The march aims to spread hope and love within the community.

"To let you know that we are not just behind the walls but we are out here in the community to make things happen, because if we can touch one life, then our living is not in vain," said marcher Kendrea.

Another event took place at 87th and Carpenter, where the city’s fourth "Take Back the Block" initiative closed down the street. This event provided residents with access to housing, healthcare, and job opportunities, along with free food and supplies.

Mayor Johnson expressed his gratitude to the community for their dedication and efforts.

"Your love and commitment in this moment is the most powerful response that we can ever deliver, especially since that’s what our community needs," Johnson said.