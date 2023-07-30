Salem Lakes woman set on fire; law enforcement seeks boyfriend

article

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in their search for Myron Bowie. They say he is responsible for setting his girlfriend on fire Sunday, July 30 at a Village of Salem Lakes residence.

A news release says shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, Kenosha County deputies and the Village of Salem Lakes Fire Department responded to a house on 86th Place in Salem Lakes – where the caller stated her boyfriend set her on fire, and she needed help. The victim was taken to a hospital with severe burns.

Officials say Bowie and the victim had an argument where Bowie stated he would kill the victim, her children, and her entire family before setting her on fire and driving away.

Law enforcement says Bowie has a felony warrant for his arrest. He is described as a Myron is a male, Black, in his mid-30s, about 6' tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Bowie is believed to be driving a black Cadillac SRX (similar to picture) with Illinois license plate: DQ46996. Officials say Bowie should be considered armed and dangerous. He has been known to stay in the Chicago area, Logan Square and Wicker Park.

If you know where Bowie is located, see him or his vehicle, you are urged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1,000.