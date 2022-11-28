Salvation Army in need of more bell ringers for Red Kettle campaign
CHICAGO - The Salvation Army is putting out the call for help, saying they need more bell ringers this year for their annual Red Kettle campaign.
The Salvation Army is accepting online donations because of a nationwide shortage of bell ringers.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Donations help people with rent and utilities, and assist with funding dinner programs provided by the Salvation Army.
The holiday campaign lasts until Christmas Eve.