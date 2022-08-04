Sam Hunt, Demi Lovato among several headliners for Illinois State Fair

The butter cow is in place, and the Twilight Parade is a week away.

The Illinois State Fair begins next Thursday night.

On Thursday, state leaders shared what you can expect if you plan a visit.

The fair will run from Aug. 11 to Aug. 21.

In addition to livestock shows and a slew of competitions, headliners will include Sam Hunt, Demi Lovato, Brooks and Dunn, Willie Nelson, TLC with Shaggy and Sammy Hagar.

The Illinois State Fair dates back to 1953.

If you are looking to attend, you can buy tickets on the fair's website and also get a look at the events and concert line-up.

Organizers say prices have not gone up since last year's event.

The fair will also have some free days for veterans, seniors, first responders and scouts.