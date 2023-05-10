Samarra Galaviz: Missing Chicago girl, 14, last seen a week ago

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Samarra Galaviz was last seen on May 1st in the 8400 block of S. Marquette Avenue in the city's South Chicago neighborhood, according to police.

She was wearing a black and white Adidas shirt, jeans, and a black and white polka dot jacket.

Samarra Galaviz | Chicago Police Department

Galaviz is described as a Black girl, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8274 — or call 911.