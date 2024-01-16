Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:01 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
5
Flood Warning
until MON 1:45 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County

Sam's Club will stop checking receipts at the door and do this instead

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 9:52AM
Business
FOX TV Digital Team
a8ebc70f- article

FILE-Shoppers stock up on merchandise at a Sam's Club store in Streamwood, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Trips to Sam’s Club will get a little more convenient for shoppers visiting the stores. 

The Warehouse club is getting rid of physically checking customer receipts at the exit and is utilizing a new artificial-intelligence-powered scan of members’ shopping carts to confirm what they bought as they leave the store.  

In a company release, Walmart said the transition to the digital system will complement its Scan & Go technology while creating a quicker and efficient shopping experience for its customers.

RELATED: Sam's Club offering $10 memberships for limited time

"This is Sam’s Club at its very best, listening to feedback from members, putting their needs at the center of everything we do – and then applying digital innovations to deliver an industry-leading member experience," said Sam’s Club CEO Chris Nicholas said in a statement in a company release. "We are constantly looking at ways for Sam’s Club to be the most convenient membership club and will continue to prioritize using technology to provide a truly differentiated and delightful experience for our members."

Currently, the AI-based scanning system has been installed at 10 Sam’s Club stores with a goal to have it available in its nearly 600 warehouses in the U.S. by the end of this year. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 