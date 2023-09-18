Samsung to provide $5M in scholarships to U of I students

Samsung plans to provide $5 million in scholarships to students at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign over the next several years.

The announcement comes as U of I launches a semiconductor electronics minor.

More talent is needed in the industry as demand grows for chips needed in applications that use artificial intelligence.

The scholarships are open to Grainger College of Engineering students from Electrical and Computer Engineering, Industrial and Systems Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Nuclear Engineering and Physics, the university said.

There will be roughly 50 scholarships available per year.