Samuel Gonzalez: Chicago police search for high-risk teen missing from NW Side

By Maggie Duly
Published  April 21, 2024 7:54am CDT
Samuel Gonzalez (CPD)

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from the Mayfair neighborhood Sunday morning. 

Samuel Gonzalez was last seen at 9 p.m. Saturday. Police say he is missing from the 4500 block of North Lowell Avenue. 

Police say he may have taken the CTA Blue Line at Montrose to the Chicago Avenue CTA Brown Line. From there he may have taken CTA Bus #82. 

Gonzalez may be armed with a knife to possibly harm himself. He may be wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants. 

Police say he weighs roughly 103 pounds and is 5-foot-4. 

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-746-6554. 