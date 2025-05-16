Expand / Collapse search
Sana Bell: Chicago police dispatcher reported missing, last seen on South Side

By Nic Flosi
Published  May 16, 2025 5:01pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
A Chicago police dispatcher has been reported missing, and her family is asking for help in finding her.

The Brief

    • Sana Bell, 31, was last seen Thursday afternoon near 1313 East 60th St.
    • Family says Bell suffers from depression and may need medical attention.
    • She is known to visit the lakefront and ride the Red Line for long periods.

CHICAGO - A Chicago police dispatcher has been reported missing, and her family is asking for help in finding her.

What we know:

Sana Bell, 31, was last seen Thursday afternoon after dropping off a rental car near 1313 East 60th Street in the Woodlawn neighborhood. She was wearing gray jogging pants at the time, and police say she may need medical attention.

Bell’s family and friends gathered Friday to search for her. They say she lives with depression and has previously experienced suicidal thoughts. They also said she frequently visits Chicago’s lakefront and often takes long rides on the CTA Red Line.

She is described as a Black woman, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Sana Bell | CPD

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about Bell’s whereabouts to call the Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department and Sana Bell's family.

