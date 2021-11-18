Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton on their eagerly anticipated biopic 'King Richard'

Actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton play Venus and Serena Williams in the highly anticipated new biopic "King Richard."

Sidney and Singleton star alongside Will Smith in the film about the childhood of the legendary athletes and the path that led them to become two of the greatest tennis players of all time.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with the actresses about what kind of access they were given to the Williams sisters while they were filming, and if they were able to call them with any questions they may have had.

"I wish!" Saniyya laughed.

"We’re not quite there yet," Demi added. "We had some kind of connection with them — close enough."

The film is earning major Oscar buzz, particularly for Will Smith’s performance as Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena.

"King Richard" opens in theaters on November 19th.