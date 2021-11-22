Santa Claus making the trip to Schaumburg for tree lighting

Santa Claus is coming to Schaumburg!

He will make the trip on Friday, Nov. 26 for the Village's Christmas Tree lighting at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts.

According to the Daily Herald, activities will start at 6 p.m. with holiday caroling with the village board.

Santa will be escorted by the Schaumburg Fire Department and will arrive at 6:30 p.m. to light the tree at the outdoor stage north of the Prairie Center.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Santa will be available from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. for photos with children in the Maggie Atcher Theatre inside the Prairie Center.

Advertisement

People are encouraged to bring non-perishable food to donate to the Schaumburg Food Pantry.