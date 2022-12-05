Santa's reindeer arrive at Chalet in Wilmette, continuing long tradition

A popular holiday tradition has returned to Wilmette.

Santa's reindeer have arrived at the Chalet Nursery after a long trip from the North Pole.

The family-owned nursery has been in business for more than a century and continues to be on Santa’s "Nice List" — earning the special holiday reindeer visit year after year.

"Well we’re all about community here. So 105 years actually, and we've had Santa here for 60-70 years. And the reindeer have been here for about 20 years. And it's just become a destination for the community. And that's what we're all about. And that's what we're all about. We're all about serving this community," said Nathan Herman, General Manager of Chalet Retail.

Vixen and Prancer will be hanging out at the nursery, taking pictures up until Christmas.