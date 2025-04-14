The Savannah Bananas set to make Chicago debut in August 2025

The Brief The viral sensations will bring ‘Banana Ball’ to Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox, on August 15 and 16. ‘Banana Ball’ is the team's unique twist on traditional baseball. Tickets will be distributed through a lottery system.



The Savannah Bananas are set to make their Chicago debut in August 2025.

The backstory:

This marks the first time the team will perform in Illinois, adding to their growing list of 18 Major League Baseball stadiums and three football stadiums on their world tour schedule.

What we know:

'Banana Ball’ is the team's unique twist on traditional baseball, designed to keep fans engaged with fast-paced actions, interactive elements, and trendy dance moves.

The rules include a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, no stepping out of the batter's box and no bunting. There's also a ‘golden batter’ rule that allows each team an opportunity to deploy any hitter from their lineup spot.

What's next:

Tickets for the Chicago games will be distributed through a lottery system. Fans interested in attending must sign up online.

Standard tickets start at $35, with VIP options and meet-and-greet experiences beginning at $125.