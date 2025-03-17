Push to save Chicago's historic Greenstone Church gains momentum

The Brief The Greenstone Church, a key landmark in Pullman National Historical Park, is in urgent need of preservation. The church has no heat or electricity due to more than $10,000 in unpaid utility bills. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched with a $20,000 goal to restore utilities and make critical repairs.



A historic piece of Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood is at risk of falling into disrepair, and supporters are rallying to save it.

The Greenstone Church, a longtime cornerstone of the Pullman National Historical Park, is facing urgent preservation needs, with a lack of climate control threatening its historic organ and carved wood panels.

What we know:

With over $10,000 in unpaid utility bills, the Greenstone Church has been left without heat or electricity, putting the landmark at risk of irreversible damage.

A GoFundMe campaign, organized by the Historic Pullman Foundation, has been launched to restore essential services and fund critical repairs.

Cindy McMahon, a volunteer with the Historic Pullman Foundation, emphasized the church’s unique history.

"It was non-denominational. There was no cross at the top of the steeple—just a decorative finial—because George Pullman did not want to restrict what religious denominations would rent from him at the time. Over time, once the properties got divested from the Pullman Company, the church became a Methodist church," McMahon explained.

McMahon, who admired the church’s architecture as a child and was married there in 1983, is among those advocating for its preservation.

What you can do:

The GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $20,000 to restore heat and electricity.

As of Monday afternoon, nearly $6,500 has been raised. Organizers are urging the public to contribute to help save the historic church before it’s too late.

What's next:

If enough funds are raised, the money will go toward restoring utilities and repairing the heating system, preventing further damage to the structure.

Advocates say the church’s survival depends on community support.