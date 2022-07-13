Scammers reportedly targeting survivors of Highland Park parade shooting

Scammers are reportedly targeting survivors of the Highland Park parade shooting.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says his office has received several reports of anonymous callers offering to help victims with aid compensation applications.

Family members and friends of victims say they became suspicious when the caller didn't have all their facts straight.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Scammers are also posing as charities, seeking donations.

You can report a suspected scam on the attorney general's website.