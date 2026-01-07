Rep. Schakowsky endorses Daniel Biss in primary for her House seat

The Brief Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss earned the endorsement of Rep. Jan Schakowsky, whom he's running to replace in Congress. The major endorsement might be key in a crowded Democratic primary field. Schakowsky decided not to run for re-election this year after more than 25 years in Congress.



U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky officially endorsed Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss in his bid to replace her after she retires from Congress, representing parts of the north and northwest suburbs.

What we know:

Schakowsky, who chose not to run for re-election this year after more than 25 years in Congress, said in a statement on Wednesday that Biss earned "our trust and respect" during his tenures as a progressive state lawmaker and as mayor of Evanston.

"In all my years, I’ve seen a lot of politicians talk, but Daniel Biss delivers," Schakowsky said in a video announcing her endorsement.

Schakowsky’s backing is a key for Biss in a crowded Democratic field in the March 17 primary race. The district is solidly Democratic as Schakowsky won re-election with at least two-thirds of the vote in each of the last several general elections.

Biss has also earned backing from other Chicago-area members of Congress like Sean Casten and Bill Foster, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and multiple state lawmakers.

He’s also led in a handful of polls of the Democratic field, including with 31% in a November poll by Impact Research, although it should be noted that a significant percentage of respondents (21%) said they were undecided.

In her statement, Schakowsky added:

"An effective and fearless fighter for progressive causes, he has taken on and won tough fights over powerful special interests, worked to lower costs for families, strengthened LGBTQ+ protections, expanded retirement savings options for Illinoisans, passed landmark municipal environmental and reparations legislation, and bolstered abortion rights statewide. Furthermore, his courageous stands against ICE and Border Patrol leader Gregory Bovino show that no matter the pressure, he will never back down as we take on Donald Trump and his corrupt administration."

Primary rivals respond

What they're saying:

Biss’ primary opponents swiftly responded to news of Schakowsky’s endorsement.

State Sen. Laura Fine said in a statement:

"I respect Congresswoman Schakowsky's service, but this race is about the future of our community, not the past. She’s wrong about Daniel Biss and my record shows that I’ll fight the hardest to protect residents in the 9th Congressional district from the billionaires and insurance companies that Donald Trump is determined to let screw us over."

State Rep. Mike Simmons said in a statement:

"Voters are hungry for the next generation of bold leaders. I respect Representative Jan Schakowsky and her decades of service for our communities. As a Black and LGBTQ+ elected trailblazer who grew up in public housing, I have a lifetime of experience in navigating systems that are not designed for me, and that’s shaped me into the progressive, active, and outspoken State Senator I am today: passing nearly 50 bills in less than 5 years and authentically representing the working class neighborhoods and diverse communities all across this district. That’s the kind of unapologetic and proven leadership the 9th District deserves, and that’s why I’m running for Congress."

Kat Abughazaleh, who has earned attention for her protests of immigration enforcement in Chicago and use of social media, did not appear to directly address the endorsement this week. But she announced the launch of her first political advertisements in which she criticized "out-of-touch, career politicians" for being "stuck in 2006."

"People in the Ninth District are being told, over and over again, to settle for less," Abughazaleh said in a statement. "My message to voters is clear—we don’t have to. We deserve a fighter who will stand up to ICE, challenge billionaire influence, and fight for an economy that works for everyone."