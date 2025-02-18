Schaumburg man accused of armed robbery allegedly tossed gun while running from police

The Brief Benjamin Lazzarotto, 24, was arrested early Saturday morning during a surveillance operation in Schaumburg. Police say he is linked to an armed robbery at a Shell Gas Station on Oct. 29, 2024. Lazzarotto faces felony charges, including armed robbery with a firearm, and his next court appearance is on Feb. 19.



A Schaumburg man was arrested over the weekend during a surveillance operation linked to multiple armed robberies in the area.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Benjamin Lazzarotto, was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. Police say evidence connects him to an armed robbery that took place last October.

What we know:

Schaumburg police detectives were conducting surveillance near Algonquin Road and Meacham Road just after midnight on Feb. 15 when they spotted Lazzarotto acting suspiciously near a convenience store, authorities said.

When officers approached, Lazzarotto allegedly tried to run but was captured a short distance away. During the chase, he reportedly tossed a 9mm pistol into a yard, which officers later recovered.

Investigators linked Lazzarotto to an armed robbery that occurred on Oct. 29, 2024, at the Shell Gas Station at 2501 North Meacham Road.

After reviewing the evidence, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved felony charges, including aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and armed robbery with a firearm.

Lazzarotto appeared in court on Feb. 16, where he was held pending his next court appearance.

Benjamin Lazzarotto

What's next:

Lazzarotto is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows.