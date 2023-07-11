Schaumburg police investigating woman's death that's possibly connected to suspect in Rockford girl's murder

The recent death of a 24-year-old woman in Schaumburg may be linked to the suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Rockford.

Natalie Negray was found dead on July 5th, 2023, in a hotel room located in the 1200 block of Bank Dr.

According to Schaumburg police, evidence suggests she was with 44-year-old Antonio Monroe prior to her death. Monroe was arrested over the weekend in Rockford. He's been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 10-year-old Destiny Huggins.

The child was abducted outside her home on Saturday and found dead less than an hour later.

Monroe is a registered sex offender out of Blue Island, Illinois.

Natalie Negray, Antonio Monroe, and Destiny Huggins

Schamburg police said they are working with Rockford police in the investigation.

The manner of death for Negray is still under review by the Cook County coroner.

No further information was immediately available.