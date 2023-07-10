Shock, outrage after Rockford girl murdered just steps from her home

There was shock, outrage and hard grief in Rockford on Monday following the death of 10-year-old Destiny Huggins.

Antonio Monroe, 44, a registered sex offender out of Blue Island, Illinois, is now facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, and aggravated battery via strangulation.

Huggins and her 6-year-old sister were outside their home playing around midnight Saturday when police say Monroe approached the girls before grabbing them. A neighbor eventually found Destiny outside an abandoned house unconscious.

Once paramedics arrived, they tried to administer CPR. Destiny was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Police say she was strangled.

Police say the 6-year-old sister was also strangled, but able to break away during the attack. Neighbors helped detectives identify Monroe who was arrested not far away with the aid of K9 units.

"He could have grabbed me and my daughter. It could have been anyone walking around this neighborhood," said Jessica Daehler, neighbor.

Police used a drone to view the dilapidated property overhead where young Destiny was found. Several abandoned properties are located nearby. Police say the area is a transient community.

The mayor of Rockford provided the following statement:

"I’m devastated by this horrific crime and the long-lasting impact it will undoubtedly have on this innocent child’s family and loved ones. Some crimes, especially those involving children, affect the entire community and make us question everything that we think we know to be true. In this moment, we have to acknowledge that our community needs time to process, grieve and heal. As a leader, I also need to understand if there are gaps in the system that need to be closed or more protections put in place to ensure that violent criminals are not free to roam and prey on children in our community. We will evaluate those questions in the coming weeks and months. For now, my heart is with the family and the entire community as we mourn the loss of one of our children."