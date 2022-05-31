Schaumburg woman killed, sons injured when parasail slams into Florida bridge

A Schaumburg woman was killed and her two sons were injured when they were parasailing in the Florida Keys on Memorial Day and slammed into the Old Seven-Mile Bridge.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m., officials said. One of the sons was severely injured and taken to a hospital in Miami. The other boy suffered minor injuries.

Parasail accident in the Florida Keys | Photo provided by WSVN

A local boat captain posted to Facebook about what he witnessed, according to KeyNews.com. The captain said the weather went from calm to gale force winds in a matter of seconds, which caused the parasail to be blown into the bridge.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"I knew right away the outcome was going to be bad," Marathon charted fishing Capt. John Callion posted. "Sure enough, the line that connected the parasail broke."

Parasail accident in the Florida Keys | Photo provided by WSVN

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. She has not yet been identified.

Advertisement

No further information was immediately available.