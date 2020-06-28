Schiller Park police looking for man in connection with murder at bar

article

Schiller Park police are seeking a 28-year-old man wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal stabbing Saturday in north suburban Schiller Park.

Kasim Askar, the man wanted by police, was last seen driving a 2015 silver Lexus with an Illinois license plate BX91916, Schiller Park police said.

Giovanny Pineda, 29, was stabbed to death about 1:30 a.m. at Chaser’s Bar, 4255 Old River Rd., in Schiller Park, police said. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted by the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Pineda died of a stab wound to the abdomen, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Schiller Park police at 847-671-8539.