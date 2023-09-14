Schiller Park police sergeant struck by offender fleeing traffic stop

A Schiller Park police sergeant was struck by an offender who was fleeing a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

According to Schiller Park police, a sergeant in the department was purposefully struck by an offender who was being stopped for a traffic violation.

The sergeant was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The offender was later located in Northlake and fled from another officer.

While fleeing from the officers, the offender rammed pursuing police vehicles and eventually crashed at 170 W. North Ave.

The offender was then taken into custody for numerous felonies and a previous warrant.