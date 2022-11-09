School bus collides with car in Gresham neighborhood, 4 hospitalized

article

A school bus crashed into a yard on the South Side after colliding with a car just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash happened on 87th Street and Eggleston Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood.

Police say a Nissan, driven by a 21-year-old man, was traveling east on 87th Street when it crashed into a school bus making a left turn from 87th Street. The bus then struck a nearby fence.

The woman driving the bus refused EMS. Three occupants of the bus, an 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old male and a 40-year-old female, were transported to St. Bernard in good condition.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

Eggleston Avenue was closed to traffic after the crash.

No citations have been issued at this time.