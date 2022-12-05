School bus involved in 7-vehicle crash in Crest Hill

A crash involving a school bus, a semi and five other cars took place Monday morning in southwest suburban Crest Hill.

Children were on the bus at the time of the crash but there were no reported injuries from the collision that happened around 7:48 a.m. on Route 53 near Broadway Street, according to Crest Hill police.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Route 53 have been closed between Division Street and Caton Farm Road, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The nature of the crash was not immediately clear.

Crest Hill is roughly 40 miles southwest of Chicago.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.