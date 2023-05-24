School bus involved in rear-end crash on I-57 in Washington Heights

A school bus rear-ended a car on I-57 in Washington Heights Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to the crash near 107th Street at approximately 7:11 a.m.

Both vehicles were traveling northbound in lane three when traffic began to slow. The bus struck the back of the car, causing minor damage.

There were four children on the bus.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

All occupants refused medical attention and both vehicles were drivable.