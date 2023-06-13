School bus overturns on Chicago expressway, 3 kids and 2 adults hospitalized

A school bus overturned Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway, injuring five people, including three children.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes at 35th Street, right near Guaranteed Rate Field – home of the Chicago White Sox.

Three children and two adults were hospitalized with minor injuries, according to fire officials.

The children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in stable condition, and the adults were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were also listed in stable condition, officials said.

The driver of the bus refused any treatment at the scene.

School bus overturns on Dan Ryan | CFD

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

No further information was available.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.