School bus with students inside involved in Mundelein crash

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 4:22PM
Mundelein
School bus, snow plow truck involved in Mundelein crash

A school bus was involved in a crash in Mundelein Thursday afternoon.

MUNDELEIN, Ill. - A school bus was involved in a crash in Mundelein Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Route 45 and Shady Lane.

Preliminary information suggests that a school bus was unable to stop and hit a snow plow.

Fire officials confirmed there were students on the bus at the time of the crash. Two minor injuries were reported.

Parents were called to pick up their children following the crash. 