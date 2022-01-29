School district says students heard inappropriate 'clapping and moaning' during online tutoring

East Aurora District 131 says that a "vendor teacher" did something inappropriate during a math class.

In a letter to parents, Associate Superintendent Lori Campbell said the incident involved an online tutor during a class at Waldo Middle School.

Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Norrell said that "after investigation, it was confirmed there was no video streaming from the platform – the audio was still on and two students heard the TV of the online tutor which they thought they heard clapping and moaning. They closed their devices and told their teacher."

The district offered an apology from the "vendor" company, which was not named: "We do not take issues like this lightly and are fully committed to ensuring a positive learning experience."

The "vendor" said the employee was fired.

The district said that Aurora Police were notified.

