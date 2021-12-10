School Resource Officer in Hillside arrested for allegedly assaulting student

A school resource officer in west suburban Hillside is accused of physically assaulting a student.

According to officials at Proviso West High School, the officer entered a classroom and confronted a male student who was sitting at a white board with permission from the teacher.

The officer then allegedly made demands of the student. Suddenly, video shows a physical altercation ensue.

The school says the altercation was an "unprompted assault on a child who was not a threat to himself or anyone else. He was not combative, and he was not engaging in any disruptive behavior."

Dr. James Henderson is the superintendent of schools at Proviso Township High Schools District 209.

"I am extremely disappointed, no – I’m upset by what transpired today," Henderson said in a statement.

"No adult should ever put their hands on a child in that manner – especially not in a school setting. The behavior exhibited by the SRO is consistent with what we see flash across our TV screens almost daily – with Black and Brown young men being targets of police officers. Our scholars deserve better than that and we will do everything in our power to protect them," he added.

The school says they immediately contacted authorities and the officer was taken into custody.

"To the student who was assaulted and every student who witnessed the assault – I want you to know that what you saw is wrong, on every level," Henderson said. "I want you to know that the Board of Education, administrators, teachers, staff and I will not tolerate such treatment of any of our scholars!"

An investigation into the assault continues.