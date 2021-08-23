Schools in Crete, Monee closed Monday and Tuesday due to excessive heat
CRETE, Ill. - The heat is already having an impact on some area schools.
The school district in Crete and Monee has activated its excessive heat plan.
This means non-air conditioned schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Those schools include
- Balmoral Elementary School
- Crete Elementary School
- Coretta Scott King Magnet School
- Monee Education Center
- Talala Elementary School
Students who attend any of these schools are asked to login to their school-issued Chromebooks from home for classes Monday and Tuesday morning.
All other schools in the district have air conditioning and will resume with in-person learning as usual.
