Schools in Crete, Monee closed Monday and Tuesday due to excessive heat

The heat is already having an impact on some area schools.

The school district in Crete and Monee has activated its excessive heat plan.

This means non-air conditioned schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Those schools include

Balmoral Elementary School

Crete Elementary School

Coretta Scott King Magnet School

Monee Education Center

Talala Elementary School

Students who attend any of these schools are asked to login to their school-issued Chromebooks from home for classes Monday and Tuesday morning.

All other schools in the district have air conditioning and will resume with in-person learning as usual.

