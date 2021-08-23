Expand / Collapse search

Schools in Crete, Monee closed Monday and Tuesday due to excessive heat

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

Non-air conditioned schools closed in Crete due to excessive heat

If your student attends any of the affected schools, they are asked to log in to their school-issued chromebooks from home for classes this morning and Tuesday.

CRETE, Ill. - The heat is already having an impact on some area schools. 

The school district in Crete and Monee has activated its excessive heat plan. 

This means non-air conditioned schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Those schools include

  • Balmoral Elementary School
  • Crete Elementary School
  • Coretta Scott King Magnet School
  • Monee Education Center
  • Talala Elementary School

Students who attend any of these schools are asked to login to their school-issued Chromebooks from home for classes Monday and Tuesday morning. 

All other schools in the district have air conditioning and will resume with in-person learning as usual. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP