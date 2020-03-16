Schools now closed in Illinois through March 30 to slow spread of coronavirus

Parents are trying to navigate unchartered territory after Governor Pritzker closed schools statewide from Tuesday through March 30 to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Students at Ida B. Wells Elementary were seen Monday clutching thick packets of reading and work assignments to get them through the next couple of weeks at home.

“They got nothing to worry about, how bored they’re going to be because they’re gonna be ready for these next two weeks,” said Shannon Cooper, mother.

"Well, we’re just going to make sure that she’s homeschooled,” said Kenya Richmond, parent. “And make sure she’s ok, she’s safe.”

At CPS headquarters, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Schools Chief Janice Jackson toured the command center, which is being flooded with calls from worried parents.

Unlike the teachers’ strike, which closed schools last year, Jackson says parents need to know there will be no programs or childcare options being offered during the coronavirus shutdown.

However, there will be food packets available at every school, with safe passage workers on duty to protect kids picking up the meals.

Chicago Public Schools won’t reopen until at least March 31, but Mayor Lightfoot says it’s “really just a guess.”

“This is a fluid situation, one or two days in advance,” said Mayor Lightfoot.

It puts thousands of working CPS parents in a tough situation.

“I’m going to have to figure something out,” said Karen McCoy, parent. “I don’t know what to do.”