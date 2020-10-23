Schwarzenegger 'feeling fantastic' after undergoing heart surgery

article

Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering from another heart operation, and reports he "feels fantastic."

The former California governor took to Twitter Friday afternoon to make the announcement, saying he had an aortic valve replaced at the Cleveland Clinic.

The aortic valve controls the flow of blood through the heart and is replaced when it doesn't function properly. The heart has two aortic valves.

In 2018, Schwarzenegger had a pulmonary valve replaced for the second time.

While the procedure is quite serious, Schwarzenegger seems to be recovering just fine, tweeting photos of himself at various Cleveland landmarks.

Schwarzenegger is no stranger to heart issues. In a 2016 interview, he opened up about his family history of heart problems.

