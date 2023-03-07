'Scream VI' cast talks about highly anticipated sequel

Twenty-seven years after the original film hit theaters, Ghostface is back in the new sequel "Scream VI."

The popular horror franchise has grossed $750 million collectively around the world – and the newest sequel is set to dominate the box office this weekend.

The cast sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about the classic horror movie tradition of audiences shouting out advice and criticisms to the characters on screen (usually as their stupid decisions are followed by their bloody demise) and proposed the question: are audiences too harsh on horror movie characters?

"I think hindsight is 20/20," joked Mason Goodman. "From the safety of a movie theater seat, you can sort of think things through as they’re coming."

Melissa Barrera adds "I want to say yes and no. It’s part of the human condition to think that you’re better at something than people who are actually doing it. And it’s not until you’re in that situation that you know how you would react."

"Scream VI" opens in theaters on Friday.