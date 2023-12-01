Sean Astin celebrates 30-year anniversary of iconic football movie 'Rudy'

Thirty years after the film originally hit theaters – and became an instant classic – actor Sean Astin is looking back at his time on the set of the iconic football movie "Rudy."

The actor sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss his new movie "The Shift," in theaters now, but also looked back at a few career anniversaries he’s celebrating in 2023, including "Rudy" – which hit theaters back in October of 1993.

"I am Rudy, we are ALL Rudy in a sense," Astin said. "I think hard work, determination, not letting other people define you but choosing who you are for yourself – those things are touchstones that you can try to hold onto even if you don’t live up to it all the time."

Astin can be seen in the new film "The Shift," now in theaters.