Sean "Diddy" Comb’s massive Miami home was targeted in a raid earlier this week by federal authorities.

Searches of the music mogul’s sprawling residence in the exclusive Star Island sector of South Florida were part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation by federal authorities in New York.

Combs was not detained and spoke to authorities, and neither the Bad Boy Records founder nor any of his family members were arrested, the Associated Press reported. The entertainer also denied the allegations against him when he spoke out for the first time Tuesday following the raids.

What is Star Island?

The private gated community is known for its prestigious real estate across 86 acres of land and is an oasis for celebrities. The area is only accessible by boat or across a bridge that connects the island to MacArthur Causeway in South Florida, FOX Business reported.

How many homes does Diddy have on Star Island?

Diddy first moved to the exclusive neighborhood in 2003 when he purchased business and record executive Tommy Mottola's sprawling nine-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate for $14.5 million.

And nearly 20 years later, Diddy paid $35 million to buy the home next door, 1 Star Island, which was previously owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan. FOX Business noted that the 1.3-acre property is an 8,000-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, featuring an immaculate outdoor sanctuary.

The entertainer is known to host hundreds of guests at an annual New Year’s Eve party on the island featuring many of his celebrity friends like DJ Khaled, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Future, Scottie Pippen, and Jermaine Dupri.

Diddy also led a welcoming committee last year when rapper Rick Ross moved in down the street and bought a $37 million mansion, a rare thing for Star Island, which has less than 40 homes.

What other celebrities live or have lived on Star Island?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez bought 14 Star Island for $24 million from billionaire Ken Griffin in 2020, and they later sold it back to Griffin.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal lived on the island when he played for the Miami Heat. O'Neal sold the property to billionaire Vladislav Doronin for $16 million in 2009.

Actor Don Johnson lived there when he starred in the popular 80s TV show "Miami Vice."

Rapper Vanilla Ice once lived there and founder and former designer Donald Pliner and his wife Lisa also had a residence on the island.

Entertainer Rosie O'Donnell lived on the island and sold it to David and Linda Frankel, two prominent arts patrons in Miami.

Why is Diddy involved in a criminal investigation?

The criminal investigation is a major escalation in the scrutiny of Combs, who has been the defendant in several sexual abuse lawsuits in recent months.

In a lawsuit Combs settled the day after it was filed in November 2023, his former protege and girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, sued him alleging years of sexual abuse, including rape. The lawsuit said he forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he filmed them.

In February, a music producer filed a lawsuit alleging Combs coerced him to solicit prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with them.

The Associated Press reported that another of Combs’ accusers was a woman who said the rap producer raped her two decades ago when she was 17.

Combs and his attorneys have denied all the lawsuits' allegations.

FOX Business and the Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.