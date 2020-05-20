Search called off for kayakers missing in Des Plaines River

article

Police in west suburban Riverside have called off the search for two kayakers who have gone missing in the Des Plaines River.

Authorities were called about 11:30 a.m. for reports of two empty kayaks traveling down the river at a high speed near the Forest Avenue Bridge, according to Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel.

After hearing the sirens of the police and fire response and search efforts, a resident in the 200 block of Maplewood Road adjacent to the river called police to report seeing the kayakers in the river earlier, Weitzel said. The witness took photos of the male kayakers after telling them to get out of the water because it wasn’t safe.

A Chicago police helicopter assisted with the river search between 31st Street and the Barrypoint Bridge, Riverside police said. Officers searched the shoreline while fire crews and drones searched the water.

The search was called off about 2:15 p.m., Weitzel said. The kayaks were last seen “flying down the river” with their paddles still attached near the Ogden Avenue Bridge and the current was too swift to safely remove them from the water.

The occupants, who were seen wearing life vests, have not been located, Weitzel said, although he hopes they were able to make it to shore.

“If that was you in that kayak, contact the Riverside police,” Weitzel said.

He noted the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has closed the Des Plaines River to recreational boating because of unsafe conditions related to recent flooding in what has been the Chicago area’s wettest May on record.

In addition to the high water levels and fast currents, submerged tree branches and other debris could cause boats to overturn, Weitzel said.

“Even experienced boaters are having a difficult time,” Weitzel said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riverside police at 708-447-2125.