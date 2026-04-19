Chicago weather: Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued for all of Chicagoland

Scattered showers are around the region this afternoon with chilly temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Chicago's average high temperature for April 19th is 60 degrees, so most areas are running around ten degrees below normal today.

Get ready for some serious cold tonight. A Freeze Warning will go into effect at midnight until 9 AM Monday for nearly all of Chicagoland, with the exception being central Cook County, where a Frost Advisory has been issued. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to low 30s tonight, with mid 30s expected in central Cook County.

Monday will be mostly sunny and chilly with temperatures only warming into the low to mid 50s. Lakefront will likely be stuck in the 40s through the day.

Warmer air returns on Tuesday with temperatures soaring into the lower 70s. Most areas will stay dry on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies, but a few showers may pop up late in the day.

Wednesday and Thursday look great with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Wednesday will be in the lower 70s and then we're near 80 on Thursday.

Showers and storms return late Thursday night into Friday, and a few may be strong. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Friday before dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s over the weekend.