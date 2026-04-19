Chicago faith leaders defend Pope Leo amid clash with Trump

The Brief Chicago faith leaders are defending Pope Leo XIV after President Trump criticized the pope’s stance against the war in Iran. Rev. Michael Pfleger and other religious leaders say Trump’s comments are an attack on people of faith broadly, not just Catholics. The pope is attempting to ease tensions, saying his remarks were not directed at Trump and reaffirming his message of peace.



A number of local faith leaders are jumping into the ongoing clash between Pope Leo XIV and the Trump administration.

The president has angered many Catholics by criticizing the pope's call to end the war in Iran, and on Sunday, one of Chicago's most prominent Catholic leaders fired back.

St. Sabina's Father Michael Pfleger held a news conference following Sunday morning services to fire back at criticism of Pope Leo from President Trump and his administration.

"The truth is that Mr. Trump's attack is not just on the pope. And it's not just on Catholics. But it's an attack on Christians. And I believe an attack on Jews and Muslims across this country. It's an attack on people of faith," Pfleger said.

The backstory:

After Pope Leo delivered a speech critical of the War in Iran, and calling the president's threats to destroy Iranian civilization "irresponsible," Trump responded with a social media post calling the pope "weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy."

Later, the president posted an AI-generated picture that appeared to show him depicted as Jesus.

Leaders of Chicago's Protestant churches are also speaking out.

"I encourage all in the body of Christ to stand with the pope. Because his position is right. Because he's also addressing the number one problem of the 21st century and that is violence," Pastor Anthony Williams of United Church of Christ said.

For his part, Pope Leo appears to be trying to tone down the war of words with the president, saying his recent speech that appeared to be a rebuttal to Trump had actually been written weeks ago.

"Well before the president ever commented on myself and the message of peace I am promoting. And yet, as it happens, it looked as if I was trying to debate the president again, which is not my interest at all," Pope Leo XIV said.

The pope says he will continue to preach the gospel and his message of peace as his trip to Africa continues.