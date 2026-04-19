Chicago crime: 2 teens shot during argument on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - Two teenagers were shot and injured during an argument on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 200 block of W. Pershing Road a little after 1 a.m. for a report of two people being shot, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The two victims, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were traveling in a car when they got into a verbal altercation with three unknown offenders who were standing on the street, police said.
One of the offenders had a gun and opened fire in the victims’ direction.
The 18-year-old was shot in the right leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
The 17-year-old had a graze wound to his left calf. He was treated on scene by paramedics.
What we don't know:
Police released no other details, including a description of the suspects.
Area detectives are investigating the shooting.