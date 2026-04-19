Chicago crime: 2 teens shot during argument on South Side, police say

The Brief Two teenagers were shot and injured on the South Side overnight during an argument. One of the teens was taken to a hospital in good condition while the other was treated at the scene. The gunman got away and police did not provide a description.



Two teenagers were shot and injured during an argument on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 200 block of W. Pershing Road a little after 1 a.m. for a report of two people being shot, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The two victims, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were traveling in a car when they got into a verbal altercation with three unknown offenders who were standing on the street, police said.

One of the offenders had a gun and opened fire in the victims’ direction.

The 18-year-old was shot in the right leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The 17-year-old had a graze wound to his left calf. He was treated on scene by paramedics.

What we don't know:

Police released no other details, including a description of the suspects.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.