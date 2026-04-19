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Chicago crime: 2 teens shot during argument on South Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  April 19, 2026 6:33am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
2 teen shot during argument on Chicago's South Side, CPD says

2 teen shot during argument on Chicago's South Side, CPD says

Two teenagers were shot and injured during an argument on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.

The Brief

    • Two teenagers were shot and injured on the South Side overnight during an argument.
    • One of the teens was taken to a hospital in good condition while the other was treated at the scene.
    • The gunman got away and police did not provide a description.

CHICAGO - Two teenagers were shot and injured during an argument on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 200 block of W. Pershing Road a little after 1 a.m. for a report of two people being shot, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The two victims, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were traveling in a car when they got into a verbal altercation with three unknown offenders who were standing on the street, police said.

One of the offenders had a gun and opened fire in the victims’ direction.

The 18-year-old was shot in the right leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The 17-year-old had a graze wound to his left calf. He was treated on scene by paramedics.

What we don't know:

Police released no other details, including a description of the suspects.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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