Two Chicago police officers injured in crash with pickup truck in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - Three people were injured, including two Chicago police officers, in a crash involving a squad car and a pickup truck Wednesday morning in Bridgeport.
Chicago police officers hurt in crash
What we know:
The collision occurred around 5:26 a.m. in the 800 block of West 31st Street.
According to police, officers in a marked squad car with emergency lights activated were traveling northbound when the vehicle collided with an eastbound pickup truck.
Two officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, where they were reported to be in good condition.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 28-year-old man, sustained bruises and abrasions. He was transported to Stroger Hospital and was also reported to be in good condition.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately released.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.