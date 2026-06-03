Two Chicago police officers injured in crash with pickup truck in Bridgeport

The Brief Two Chicago police officers and a pickup truck driver were injured in a crash Wednesday morning in the 800 block of West 31st Street. Police said the marked squad car, with emergency lights activated, collided with an eastbound pickup truck around 5:26 a.m. All three were taken to hospitals in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.



Three people were injured, including two Chicago police officers, in a crash involving a squad car and a pickup truck Wednesday morning in Bridgeport.

Chicago police officers hurt in crash

What we know:

The collision occurred around 5:26 a.m. in the 800 block of West 31st Street.

According to police, officers in a marked squad car with emergency lights activated were traveling northbound when the vehicle collided with an eastbound pickup truck.

Two officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, where they were reported to be in good condition.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 28-year-old man, sustained bruises and abrasions. He was transported to Stroger Hospital and was also reported to be in good condition.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately released.